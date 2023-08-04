Fisker Introduces Alaska Electric Pickup Truck

American electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker has announced its latest offering, the Alaska electric pickup truck. Production of the dual-cab 4×4 truck is slated to commence in the first quarter of 2025. Fisker, led by automotive designer Henrik Fisker, aims to provide a versatile vehicle that caters to everyday needs while maintaining the functionality of a pickup truck.

Unlike its competitors in the full-size electric truck segment, such as the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, the Alaska is focused on competing with compact car-based pickups like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. It is built on a new platform called the ‘FT31’, which is an extension of the Fisker Ocean electric SUV’s architecture.

The decision to avoid the full-size pickup market was to create a vehicle that meets the requirements of everyday drivers, according to Henrik Fisker, CEO and designer of the company. The Alaska promises excellent handling, responsive performance, and sustainability. It is expected to offer a cruising range of 230 to 340 miles, depending on the variant, with power outputs ranging from 205-418 kW.

One notable feature of the Alaska is its ‘Houdini’ boot, which expands the cargo bed’s load length to over 2.9m when the rear seats are stowed. With a starting price of $45,400, the Alaska proves to be a more affordable option compared to some of its competitors.

In addition to the Alaska, Fisker also showcased the Ronin four-door grand touring convertible and the PEAR city-EV at the same event. The Ronin emphasizes high-performance with its 1,000 hp, while the PEAR EV focuses on accessibility and affordability.

Overall, Fisker’s introduction of the Alaska electric pickup truck, along with its other vehicle offerings, highlights the company’s commitment to providing a range of electric vehicles that cater to various consumer needs and preferences.