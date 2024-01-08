New Rocket Launches First Commercial Moon Lander in 50 Years

Summary:

A new rocket, named Vulcan Centaur, has successfully launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The rocket, developed by United Launch Alliance, carried the Peregrine lunar lander, which is set to touch down on the moon on February 23. The mission marks the first commercial lander to be sent to the moon and the first lunar landing mission launched from the United States since 1972.

What’s on Board:

The Peregrine lander, developed by Astrobotic Technology, will carry a total of 20 payloads to the moon. Five of these payloads are NASA science instruments, while the remaining 15 come from various customers. These include additional science payloads from nations like Mexico, a robotics experiment from a private UK-based company, and trinkets and mementos from the German shipping company DHL. Additionally, the lander is carrying human remains on behalf of two commercial space burial companies, Elysium Space and Celestis.

FAQ:

Q: When was the last lunar landing mission launched from the United States?

A: The last lunar landing mission launched from the United States was in 1972.

Q: What is the name of the rocket that carried the lunar lander?

A: The rocket is named Vulcan Centaur.

Q: When is the expected touchdown of the lunar lander on the moon?

A: The lunar lander is set to touch down on the moon on February 23.

Q: What are some of the payloads carried by the lunar lander?

A: The payloads include NASA science instruments, additional science payloads from other countries, a robotics experiment, and trinkets and mementos.

Q: Why has the mission sparked opposition from Navajo Nation?

A: The mission has sparked opposition due to the fact that the lander is carrying human remains on behalf of commercial space burial companies.