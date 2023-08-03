Sodium-Ion Battery Project Launched in Qingdao North Coast Data Center (QNCDC)

A sodium-ion battery project has been initiated in Qingdao North Coast Data Center (QNCDC), making it the first application of its kind in big data centers. The project’s primary objective is to enhance energy efficiency and support the development of green data center infrastructure.

The technology provider, Green Power, has been dedicated to sodium-ion technology for three years. This technology combines layered oxide and polyanion systems, leading to numerous technological innovations and breakthroughs. The polyanion system has achieved a highly stable configuration with increased energy density and an extended battery life of over 6000 cycles. On the other hand, the layered oxide system has developed a high-voltage system with an energy density of 150Wh/kg and a cycle life of up to 3000 cycles.

Apart from reducing energy costs, the sodium-ion battery project will also contribute to ancillary services that enhance the reliability and stability of the power grid. Sodium-ion battery technology is considered one of the most commercially advanced non-lithium battery technologies. It is predicted that the global annual production capacity will reach approximately 1GWh this year and escalate to 5-10GWh by 2025.

China has been at the forefront of sodium-ion battery development. In December 2022, China Three Gorges Corporation inaugurated the world’s first sodium-ion gigafactory. Furthermore, significant advancements in sodium-ion battery technology have been witnessed, including fundraising efforts by Altris in Sweden, the establishment of a 100MWh sodium solid-state battery factory in Germany, and investments in technology provider Natron Energy by United Airlines.

The introduction of the sodium-ion battery project in Qingdao North Coast Data Center marks a crucial step in the integration of sustainable and efficient energy solutions in data center infrastructure. It showcases the potential for sodium-ion batteries to revolutionize the energy storage landscape and pave the way for a greener future.