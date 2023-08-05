Upcoming Robotics Display at RiverFest in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

A group of ten students from the First Robotics Competition Team 8744, known as the Leviathans, will be showcasing their latest robot creation, “Thomas,” at RiverFest in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The Leviathans are a team that focuses on learning STEAM skills (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) and collaboratively building robots for competitions in just six weeks.

Aiden Beauchene, an FRC mentor, is inviting new members to join the Leviathans. He emphasizes that previous experience in robotics is not necessary, as the team has a diverse range of mentors with expertise in engineering, programming, and CAD. Interested individuals can find more information on the Leviathans’ website.

For those interested in STEAM classes, the Pablo Center offers additional details about their programs. RiverFest visitors can make use of this opportunity to learn more about STEAM education and its offerings.

Looking ahead, the upcoming season for the First Robotics Competition Team will kick off in January. Exciting developments and innovative creations can be expected from the Leviathans as they continue to make advancements in their field.