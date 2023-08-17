New RockShox Vivid Air Shock: Designed for Gravity-Oriented Riding

RockShox has announced their latest addition to the shock department, the new Vivid air shock. Designed specifically for gravity-oriented riders, the Vivid aims to deliver the best downhill performance possible. This new model features a new architecture and damping platform to achieve its goal of coil-like sensitivity with intuitive adjustments.

The Vivid is intended for use in downhill, enduro, and eMTB riding. It boasts TouchDown position-sensitive damping, adjustable hydraulic bottom-out, and external LSC/HSC/Rebound adjustment. With a 100-hour service interval, the Vivid offers reliability and durability.

This is the first update to the Vivid in about a decade. The new model incorporates clever designs to enhance performance and durability. The key technology of the Vivid is TouchDown, a position-sensitive damper that allows the shock to work in three distinct phases optimized for different sections of travel.

During the first phase of travel (0-10%), oil flow bypasses the main piston compression damping for a supple and sensitive initial stroke. The middle block of travel (10-80%) is designed to feel linear and can be customized for progression. In the final chunk of travel (80-100%), the Adjustable Hydraulic Bottom Out (AHBO) feature allows users to tune the bottom-out resistance.

The Vivid offers external adjustments for LSC, HSC, AHBO, and rebound. While low-speed rebound can be adjusted externally, high-speed rebound requires internal rebound tuning. The shock also features a Threshold lever, which provides firm support on climbs.

Test rides on various bikes have shown positive results. The Vivid performs well on different frames, providing excellent grip, bump absorption, and support during compressions. The shock offers clear and discernible differences in compression settings, making it easy to find an optimal setup.

In addition, the Vivid is praised for its quiet operation and muted feel, enhancing the overall riding experience.

With its innovative technologies and performance-focused design, the new RockShox Vivid air shock is set to impress gravity-oriented riders seeking top-notch downhill performance.