Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Exploring the World of Adventure Motorcycling

Suzuki has joined the adventure bike trend with its latest offering, the V-Strom 800DE. Designed as a comfortable option for long-distance riding, both on and off-road, this adventure bike is equipped with safety assistance technology and a quickshifter for seamless gear changes. With its eye-catching design, the V-Strom 800DE stands out on the road, especially in its loud yellow paintwork.

The bike is powered by a 776cc, parallel twin engine, providing 81bhp of power and 78Nm of torque. It features three on-road driving modes for adjusting traction control, while a special ‘G’ mode enhances off-road performance. The inclusion of a bi-directional quickshifter allows for clutch-less gear shifts, and a low rpm assistance system prevents stalling at low speeds.

Riders will find the V-Strom 800DE to be both tall and stable, thanks to its dropped in seat and wide handlebars. Although it feels heavy at slow speeds, it becomes more manageable as speed increases. The bike handles well on motorways and features a tall screen to deflect windblast. The engine is flexible and offers good torque, especially when paired with the quickshifter for improved engagement during cornering.

When it comes to looks, the V-Strom 800DE stands out with its bright color scheme, contrast blue graphics, and gold rims. The bike’s design pays homage to the famous DR Big dual-sport motorcycle, while the slim, upright headlight adds to its tall and sleek appearance.

With a price tag of £10,699, the V-Strom 800DE offers good value for money compared to its competitors. The bike comes with a standard quickshifter, five-inch TFT screen, and LED lighting. Overall, Suzuki has created a motorcycle that combines fun and practicality, making the V-Strom 800DE a great choice for adventure motorcycling.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE?

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is priced at £10,699.

What engine does the V-Strom 800DE have?

The V-Strom 800DE is powered by a 776cc, parallel twin engine.

Does the V-Strom 800DE have a quickshifter?

Yes, the V-Strom 800DE comes with a standard-fit quickshifter for seamless gearchanges.

What safety features does the V-Strom 800DE have?

The V-Strom 800DE is equipped with safety assistance technology, including traction control, to enhance rider safety.

Is the V-Strom 800DE suitable for long-distance riding?

Yes, the V-Strom 800DE is designed for comfortable long-distance riding, both on and off-road.