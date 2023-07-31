First Quantum Minerals: Q3 2023 EPS Estimates and Company Overview

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial have issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals. The analysts anticipate that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. The estimates for the company’s future earnings are as follows: FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals has attracted the attention of numerous equities research analysts. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock, while TD Securities raised their price target and gave the company a “buy” rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective, while Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price. Raymond James downgraded their rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals, with a market cap of C$26.34 billion, has exhibited notable stock performance. Its 52-week low is C$20.11, and its high is C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41, along with a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.23, and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.97. Additionally, the company recently cut its dividend.

In terms of operations, First Quantum Minerals is a mining company that primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores. It operates mines in various countries, including Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania. The company also has a development project in Zambia.