First Quantum Minerals Q3 2023 EPS Estimates Released by National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial have issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals. The company is expected to earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for the company’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

National Bank Financial also provided estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023, FY2024, FY2025, and FY2026 earnings.

Several other equities research analysts have also expressed their opinions on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on the stock, TD Securities increased the target price, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced the price objective. Raymond James downgraded the stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$38.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.97. It has a 52-week low of C$20.11 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, and a beta of 2.18.

First Quantum Minerals recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th.

First Quantum Minerals engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania.