Discovery of Near-Infrared Double-Peaked Profiles in Accretion Disk of III Zw 002

Astronomers using the Gemini North telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting two near-infrared emission lines in the accretion disk of the galaxy III Zw 002. This finding provides valuable insights into the size and behavior of these magnificent structures surrounding supermassive black holes.

Accretion disks are swirling regions of gas and dust orbiting supermassive black holes, feeding them and emitting energy across the electromagnetic spectrum. While these disks are challenging to image directly due to their distances and small sizes, astronomers can study them through the spectra of light emitted from within.

Emission lines, which appear as thin spikes in spectra, occur when atoms in excited states release light as they transition to lower energy levels. In accretion disks, these lines broaden into shallower peaks due to the swirling motion of gas under the black hole’s gravitational influence. This region is known as the broad line region.

To identify the presence of an accretion disk, astronomers look for a specific pattern in the broad emission lines called a double-peaked profile. This pattern arises from the rotation of the disk, causing gas on one side to move away from the observer and gas on the other side to move towards the observer. The resulting broadened line exhibits two distinct peaks, corresponding to each side of the spinning disk.

Rarely observed, double-peaked profiles have previously been detected in visible wavelength ranges, specifically in the H-alpha and H-beta emission lines of hydrogen atoms. However, recent observations in the near-infrared have revealed a previously unobserved outer region of the broad line region.

The researchers detected double-peaked profiles in the Paschen-alpha line (hydrogen) originating from the inner region of the broad line region and the O I line (neutral oxygen) originating from the outer region. These are the first near-infrared double-peaked profiles ever discovered.

The team utilized the Gemini Near-Infrared Spectrograph (GNIRS), which allows simultaneous observations across multiple bands of light. This capability enabled the researchers to obtain a single clean spectrum where multiple double-peaked profiles were clearly visible.

This discovery adds to our understanding of the behavior and characteristics of accretion disks, shedding light on the evolution of supermassive black holes and their host galaxies. Further observations and studies will continue to deepen our knowledge of these awe-inspiring structures in the universe.

