First Live Photos of Samsung Galaxy A05 Surface Online

The Samsung Galaxy A05, one of the brand’s most affordable phones of the year, has been spotted in live photos that have emerged online. The photos were taken at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) in Brazil and published by Tecnoblog.

The images reveal the design of the Galaxy A05, which features a flat frame and a glossy black finish with a stripe pattern on the back panel. The device has two rear-facing cameras with circular cutouts and an LED flash. The second photo shows a relatively thick chin at the bottom.

Upon closer inspection, it appears that the Galaxy A05 does not have the Infinity-O cutout for the selfie camera. Instead, the sensor seems to be encased in an Infinity-U or Infinity-V notch.

The Galaxy A05 is positioned in the budget segment, similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy A04. Leaked specifications suggest that it will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, offering improved performance compared to the Helio P35. The device is expected to come with 4GB of RAM.

Unlike some of Samsung’s other recent releases, the Galaxy A05 will not support 5G connectivity. However, there has been no confirmation yet regarding the presence of a 5G variant.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has confirmed certain specifications of the Galaxy A05, including a 5,000mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It is also expected to run on Android 13.

Although there is currently no official release date for the Galaxy A05, the numerous appearances of the device at regulatory agencies suggest that Samsung is preparing for its launch. The Galaxy A04 was announced in August and released in October last year.

