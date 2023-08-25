Factorio: Space Age Expansion Takes Players to New Worlds

Developer Wube Software has announced that the first expansion for the popular factory-building game, Factorio, will take players to space. In Factorio: Space Age, players will continue their journey after launching rockets into space at the end of the base game. They will discover new worlds with unique challenges and exploit their resources while making new technological advances. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to manage their own fleet of interplanetary space platforms.

Factorio has been a hit since its release, with over 133,849 total Steam Reviews and a 96% positive rating. It has been three years since the official release and over seven years since its Early Access debut.

The Space Age expansion will be familiar to hardcore Factorio fans, as it draws inspiration from the popular Space Exploration mod. The creator of the mod, Earendel, is now part of the Wube Software team and is working on the expansion. While the expansion shares similarities with the mod, it offers new features and a more streamlined and fast-paced experience.

Factorio: Space Age is expected to offer 60-100 hours of gameplay, compared to the 150-100 hours or more required to complete the challenges of the Space Exploration mod. The expansion aims to cater to all Factorio players, not just challenge-seekers.

Factorio: Space Age does not have a confirmed release date yet, but the development progress will be detailed in weekly posts. Players can look forward to new content and features in the expansion.

As a fan of Factorio, I am excited to see the release of Factorio: Space Age. Although I have played the Space Exploration mod, the expansion promises a more streamlined experience with improved features. It is great to see the game continuing to evolve and offer new adventures for players to enjoy.

