The New Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones are Now Available at a Discount

The all-new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones are currently on sale for the first time, thanks to Amazon. These newly released over-ear headphones can now be purchased for $199, down from their original price of $230. This $31 discount marks a new all-time low for the product.

What sets the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones apart from other headphones on the market is their physical bass slider. This unique feature allows users to manually adjust the intensity of the bass, giving them full control over the booming nature of their music. In a recent hands-on review, it was found that Skullcandy impressively delivered on the bass, while also including other notable features such as 50-hour battery life, active noise cancellation (ANC), and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

For those looking for an alternative option that still offers great features, the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones are worth considering. Priced at $130, these headphones also come with active noise cancellation and 50 hours of playback. Additionally, they support LDAC hi-res audio, providing superior sound quality. A detailed hands-on review of the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones can be found for further information.

In terms of true wireless earbuds, the new Sony XM5 earbuds have been the talk of the town. Released just last month, these flagship earbuds have quickly become a favorite among users. They offer exceptional sound quality, improved ANC, 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and a smaller design compared to previous models. A comprehensive hands-on review delves deeper into the features and performance of the Sony XM5 earbuds.

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones boast several notable features. The Crusher technology provides an immersive bass experience, allowing users to truly feel the bass. The bass slider allows for easy adjustment of bass intensity, catering to individual preferences. Additionally, the headphones analyze the user’s hearing and tailor the sound output accordingly. The Crusher range also focuses on providing the utmost comfort, ensuring a pleasant listening experience.

Overall, the discounted Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones offer an exceptional sound experience with their powerful bass and added features. If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, it’s worth exploring the alternative options mentioned, such as the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and the Sony XM5 earbuds.

