Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lander Set to Carry NASA Instruments to the Moon

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander, sponsored by NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, is scheduled to launch on Monday, aiming to touch down on the moon on February 23rd. This private endeavor is part of NASA’s efforts to return astronauts to the lunar surface and will pave the way for more frequent and cost-effective missions to the moon.

The Peregrine lander will carry a suite of NASA instruments to gather valuable data about the moon. These instruments include gauges to measure the radiation environment on the lunar surface and spectrometers to study the abundance of materials such as hydrogen. The mission will provide crucial insights into the moon’s composition and radiation levels, helping researchers better understand our celestial neighbor.

In addition to the scientific payload, the mission will also carry payloads for two companies, Elysium Space and Celestis, which specialize in “space burials.” These companies offer the unique service of taking cremated remains into orbit or to the moon, providing a final resting place in space for loved ones.

The involvement of Astrobotic with Celestis and Elysium Space has sparked controversy, with concerns raised about the desecration of the moon. Buu Nygren, president of the Navajo Nation, expressed his concerns about leaving human remains on the moon, considering it a profound disrespect to a celestial body that holds sacred significance in many Indigenous cultures. Astrobotic’s CEO, John Thornton, acknowledged these concerns and expressed a desire to find a resolution with the Navajo Nation.

The Peregrine mission represents a significant milestone for the commercial space industry in the United States. The successful landing of the spacecraft will not only fulfill NASA’s objectives but also mark a new era of space technology and innovation for Astrobotic and the city of Pittsburgh. Thornton emphasized the symbolic significance of this mission, stating that if Pittsburgh can land on the moon, it can achieve anything.

The launch of the Peregrine lander is an exciting venture that showcases the collaborative efforts between NASA and private companies. It highlights the potential of commercial space exploration in driving scientific research and opening new possibilities for human exploration beyond Earth.

