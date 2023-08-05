The Oldest Piece of Earth Discovered on the Moon

In a momentous finding, scientists have identified a fragment on the moon that could be the earliest piece of Earth ever found. What makes this discovery even more remarkable is that it predates any rock known on Earth. Though the news surfaced in 2019, it remains relatively unknown, and given the upcoming manned moon missions, it is worth sharing this extraordinary story.

During the Apollo 14 mission in February 1971, astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell collected a rock named “Big Bertha.” Weighing 20 pounds, it stands as the third largest sample retrieved from the moon. The rock was found near the Cone Crater, situated approximately a mile away from the landing site.

“Big Bertha,” also known as lunar sample 14321, is a form of fine-grained volcanic rock called felsite clast, composed of feldspar and quartz. It originated from Earth and reached the moon through an impact event roughly 4.1 billion years ago. It is worth noting that the oldest rocks discovered on Earth date back approximately 4.0 billion years and can be found in Canada.

This breakthrough provides valuable insights into the geological processes and history of both the Earth and the moon. As upcoming missions delve further into our neighboring celestial body, scientists will continue to study the unique characteristics and materials present there. This ongoing research will help us unravel the enigmatic mysteries of our solar system’s past.