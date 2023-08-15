CityLife

Researchers Use New Microscopy Method to Study Formation of Molecular Aggregates in Living Cells

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Researchers from the University of Freiburg and the University of Cambridge have developed a microscopy method that allows them to observe and quantify the formation of small, dynamic molecular aggregates in living cells for the first time. These aggregates, called condensates, play a crucial role in signal processing within cells.

In living cells, many important processes occur within membraneless molecular aggregates that ensure molecules are present in the right concentrations and in close proximity to each other. The research team from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS at the University of Freiburg and the University of Cambridge discovered that the formation of these condensates is not solely controlled by physical forces, but also by active biological mechanisms.

The researchers used a combination of high-resolution fluorescence microscopy with a tilted laser, known as HILO microscopy, along with a special experimental procedure and AI-based analysis methods to overcome technical limitations. They studied the growth dynamics of protein condensates, specifically those made up of the protein NELF, which are formed in response to cellular stress.

The study found that smaller condensates, which grow and decay dynamically, are of particular interest, but are more challenging to study due to their small size and fast dynamics. The team discovered that the growth of condensates follows familiar physical models until they reach a certain size, after which their growth abruptly stops.

The researchers also observed that NELF condensates are actively kept small in non-stressed cells, and only grow rapidly in response to stress signals. This active regulation allows the cells to respond efficiently to stress and may have implications for understanding stress responses in neurodegenerative diseases.

The study provides new insights into the formation and dynamics of molecular condensates in living cells. Understanding these mechanisms could have implications for diagnosing diseases and developing therapies related to protein aggregates in conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s diseases. The research protocols and analysis tools developed in this study have also been made freely available to enable further research on small aggregates in less advanced laboratories.

