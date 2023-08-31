Review: Firewall Ultra – More of the Same with Some Complications

Firewall Ultra, the follow-up to Firewall Zero Hour, has garnered attention for its immersive VR gameplay on the more powerful PSVR 2 with Sense controllers. The game features a familiar objective-based mode called Contracts, pitting two teams against each other in a Rainbow Six Siege-style PvP battle. In addition to Contracts, a new PvE co-op mode called Exfil has been introduced, offering a challenging experience against waves of bots.

The visuals in Firewall Ultra have greatly improved with the use of Unreal Engine 5, resulting in more detailed environments and realistic lighting. Many of the maps are remakes of those from Zero Hour, with some interesting changes to their appearances. The inclusion of a flashlight attachment adds to the immersion, although it also risks giving away the player’s position.

Despite its core gameplay being solid, Firewall Ultra faces major issues with aiming. The new Sense controllers were expected to enhance the aiming experience, but players find it difficult to hold and aim their weapons accurately. The use of L1 or R1 to hold weapons and interact with objects leads to confusion, while ADS mode provides improved accuracy at the cost of immersion.

The lack of a manual reload option and the awkward third-person perspective when downed further contribute to the game’s immersion-breaking moments. The presence of numerous bugs, including laggy gun inputs and UI issues, also hampers the overall experience. It is anticipated that these issues will be addressed through post-launch patches.

Communication and teamwork are essential in Firewall Ultra, but the process of squad up with friends and entering a match can be tedious and confusing. The Safehouse hub, although conceptually appealing, may not have been the most streamlined choice for matchmaking.

Overall, Firewall Ultra offers a similar gameplay experience to its predecessor, but with various complications and technical issues. The game has the potential to improve with patches and updates, but current limitations may affect the overall enjoyment for players.

