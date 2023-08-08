Fires Caused by Lithium-Ion Batteries in Japan’s Waste Facilities

Fires caused by lithium-ion (li-ion) batteries used in portable chargers and other products have become a recurring issue in garbage trucks and waste disposal facilities throughout Japan. The Ministry of the Environment is concerned about the increasing number of products incorporating li-ion batteries and is urging consumers to carefully check and dispose of these products according to local government regulations.

One notable incident occurred at the Togari Clean Center, a waste disposal facility in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, where a fire broke out in February 2023. The fire damaged part of the incinerator, resulting in a 30% reduction in waste incineration capacity. Consequently, the city declared a “garbage emergency” from April to July, appealing to residents to decrease waste and correctly separate trash. An investigation revealed that the fire was caused by the inclusion of items containing li-ion batteries in combustible garbage.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, there were 12,765 fires attributed to li-ion batteries in fiscal year 2020, an increase from 9,732 in the previous year. These fires resulted in approximately 11.1 billion yen (about $78 million) in damages between fiscal years 2018 and 2021, as reported by the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation (NITE). However, NITE representatives believe that these figures only represent a fraction of the actual problem.

Li-ion batteries, commonly found in rechargeable electronic devices like smartphones and portable fans, can ignite and cause fires if crushed or ruptured in garbage trucks or waste processing facilities. A survey conducted by the Ministry of the Environment in fiscal year 2021 indicated that portable chargers were the primary cause of li-ion battery-related fires in 154 out of 255 municipalities. Other common causes included heated tobacco products, cordless vacuum cleaners, and smartphones.

The collection and disposal methods for li-ion batteries vary across municipalities, with some local governments not collecting them at all. To ensure proper disposal, NITE recommends that consumers identify products using li-ion batteries and consider using the collection services provided by manufacturers, retailers, and local governments.