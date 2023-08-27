Residents in Colorado Report Seeing Bright Light Falling from the Sky

Many residents in Colorado woke up to an unusual sight early Sunday morning, with reports of a bright light streaking across the sky. Numerous videos captured from home security cameras and weather stations have been circulating online, documenting the event that occurred around 3:33 a.m.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received over 80 pending fireball reports, with the majority originating from Colorado. These reports, submitted by eyewitnesses, are currently being reviewed by the AMS and have yet to be confirmed or linked to a specific fireball sighting.

One resident, Kris Webber from Loveland, shared a video captured on their Nest camera, showcasing the bright light falling from the sky. The video adds to the growing evidence of the event and has sparked further interest among the local community.

Fireballs are a type of meteor that appear significantly brighter than an average shooting star due to their larger size and intensity. They are often caused by larger meteoroids entering the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burning up. While most fireballs disintegrate before reaching the ground, some can survive and create meteorite fragments.

The AMS plays a crucial role in collecting data and investigating fireball events, providing valuable information to researchers and the public. By compiling these reports and analyzing the evidence, scientists can gain a better understanding of these rare occurrences and their potential impact.

As investigations continue and more reports come in, researchers hope to determine the nature and origin of the event witnessed by residents in Colorado. Eyewitness accounts and video footage are vital in piecing together the timeline and trajectory of the fireball. Further updates and findings will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Sources:

– American Meteor Society (AMS)

– Nest camera video shared by Kris Webber