Fire-Boltt Launches Starlight: A Premium Bluetooth Calling Watch

Fire-Boltt has unveiled its latest creation, the Starlight smartwatch. This premium Bluetooth calling watch features a sturdy all-metal design, following in the footsteps of the recently announced Phoenix AMOLED.

The Starlight stands out with its square dial and stainless-steel body, which exudes a lustrous finish. Equipped with a 2.01-inch HD display, this smartwatch supports multiple watch faces and offers a sleek visual experience.

One of the standout features of the Starlight is its ability to make Bluetooth calls. With an in-built microphone and speaker, users can easily answer calls and use voice assistants directly from their wrist. This convenient functionality enhances the overall usability of the watch, making it a practical choice for those on the go.

Designed with wellness in mind, the Starlight integrates the Fire-Boltt Health Suite, providing users with a range of health and fitness features. These include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, and Women’s health tracking, catering to various aspects of overall well-being.

In addition to its health-oriented features, the Starlight boasts an impressive 123 sports mode, making it a suitable companion for fitness enthusiasts. Its IP68 rating ensures water and dust resistance, allowing users to wear the smartwatch in various environments without worry.

The Starlight also offers smart notification support, bringing essential information right to the user’s wrist. Additional features such as breath training, weather updates, music control, and camera control further enhance the overall user experience.

The Fire-Boltt Starlight smartwatch is available in Gleaming Copper, Sterling Silver, and Pitch Black colors. It can be purchased from the Fire-Boltt website at an introductory price of Rs. 1999 starting from August 23rd.

Source: Fire-Boltt

Definitions:

– Bluetooth calling: The ability to make and receive phone calls using a Bluetooth connection between a device, such as a smartwatch, and a smartphone.

– AMOLED: Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode, a display technology used in screens that provides high contrast ratios and vibrant colors.

– SpO2 tracking: A feature that tracks the oxygen saturation levels in a person’s blood, which can indicate their overall health and fitness.

– IP68 rating: A rating that certifies a device’s resistance to dust and water. An IP68 rating means the device is dust-tight and can be submerged in water up to a certain depth for a specific amount of time.

Source: Fire-Boltt website