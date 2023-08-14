Fire-Boltt Launches Premium Bluetooth Calling Watch, the Marshal

Fire-Boltt has recently unveiled its latest offering, the Marshal, a top-of-the-line Bluetooth calling watch with a sturdy all-metal design. This release comes shortly after the announcement of the Visionary Ultra.

The Marshal features a stylish circular dial and is made of stainless steel with a glossy finish, ensuring both elegance and durability. Additionally, it includes two push buttons to enhance its functionality.

Equipped with a 1.43-inch HD display that supports various watch faces, the smartwatch also offers Bluetooth calling, voice assistants, and other features through its built-in microphone and speaker.

The Fire-Boltt Marshal goes beyond just calling capabilities. It comes with a range of wellness features under the Fire-Boltt Health Suite, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, and women’s health tracking. Furthermore, it offers 123 sports modes, built-in games, smart notification support, and a large 400mAh battery.

Here are the key specifications of the Fire-Boltt Marshal:

– 1.43″ HD Display

– Multiple watch faces

– Bluetooth Calling, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts

– Inbuilt Mic and Speaker

– 2 push buttons

– 123 Sports modes

– Voice Assistant support

– Health monitoring: Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Menstrual tracking

– Inbuilt games, Calculator, Drink Water Reminder, Smart Notifications, Weather update, Inbuilt games, music and camera control

– 400mAh battery

The Marshal smartwatch is available in Silver, Black, and Gold color options. It can already be purchased from the Fire-Boltt website at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499.