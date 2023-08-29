Fire-Boltt Launches Commando Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt, a popular smartwatch brand, has recently unveiled its latest offering, the Commando Bluetooth calling smartwatch. This new release follows closely after the launch of the Asteroid smartwatch, which garnered much attention last week. The Commando smartwatch features a rugged design with a square dial and a middle frame made of zinc alloy. Moreover, it comes in various strap colors, allowing users to personalize their device.

One notable highlight of the Commando smartwatch is its large 1.95-inch AMOLED screen, which boasts a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels. The screen is always-on and offers a brightness of 500 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. Additionally, the smartwatch is equipped with an in-built microphone and speaker, allowing users to easily make calls directly from their wrists. Bluetooth calling is supported, as well as voice assistants and other useful features.

The Fire-Boltt Commando also focuses on wellness features through its Fire-Boltt Health Suite. Users can monitor their heart rate, track SpO2 levels, and keep tabs on their sleep quality. In addition, the smartwatch offers Women’s health tracking, ensuring that all users can benefit from its comprehensive health monitoring capabilities. With its IP68 rating, the Commando is also water and dust-resistant, making it suitable for various activities and environments.

The Commando smartwatch boasts an impressive battery life, lasting up to 8 days in classic mode. For users who utilize Bluetooth calling, the battery life extends to 5 days, while standby mode can last up to 25 days. This longevity ensures that users can make the most out of their device without constant recharging.

The Fire-Boltt Commando will be available in multiple colors, including Black, Camo Grey, Camo Green, Gold Black, and Orange. Interested buyers can purchase the smartwatch from Fireboltt.com and Flipkart, starting from August 31st. The introductory price for the Commando smartwatch is set at Rs. 2,999. With its rugged design, impressive features, and affordable price, the Commando Bluetooth calling smartwatch is poised to become a popular choice among tech-savvy consumers.

Source: Fire-Boltt