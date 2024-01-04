Introducing Fintin V1: Revolutionizing Text Input for the Visually Impaired

While braille keyboards have offered blind individuals a way to enter text into computers, the options for using smartphones on the go have been more limited. However, a breakthrough device called the Fintin V1 aims to change that by compressing a full QWERTY keyboard into just six keys.

This compact handheld device, created by Korean electronics company Onecom, connects to a paired iPhone or Android smartphone, as well as PCs or Macs, via Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. What sets the Fintin apart is its ingenious design that utilizes the familiar layout of a QWERTY keyboard on its six main keys.

Each key can be pressed in six different directions, with each direction representing a different letter. For example, one of the keys corresponds to Q=upper left / W=upper middle / E=upper right / A=lower left / S=lower middle / D=lower right. Non-alphabetic functions like Ctrl, Alt, Shift, and mode selection are accessed through additional keys.

One of the standout features of the Fintin V1 is its tactile feedback system. Each key produces a distinctive click when pressed, and the device also incorporates a haptic feedback system to notify users of battery status, changes in settings, and the activation or deactivation of special features. The battery offers an impressive 60 hours of use on a single charge.

The Fintin V1 has already achieved recognition, winning a Best of Innovation award at CES in Las Vegas. Although pricing and availability have yet to be announced, the device is generating excitement in the visually impaired community.

Interestingly, Onecom has plans to expand this technology to devices for sighted users, including Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming controllers. These applications would enable quick messaging and chat capabilities for gamers.

Summary

The Fintin V1 is a groundbreaking device designed to provide visually impaired individuals with a more accessible and efficient way to use smartphones. By condensing the layout of a full QWERTY keyboard onto just six keys, the Fintin V1 offers a solution that is both compact and intuitive. With its distinctive tactile feedback and haptic system, this device aims to revolutionize text input for the visually impaired community.

FAQ

What is the Fintin V1?

The Fintin V1 is a compact handheld device that compresses a full QWERTY keyboard into just six keys. It is designed to help visually impaired individuals use smartphones more easily.

How does the Fintin V1 work?

The Fintin V1 connects to a paired iPhone or Android smartphone, as well as PCs or Macs, via Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. Each of the six keys on the device represents different letters, allowing users to input text by pressing the keys in various directions.

What are the standout features of the Fintin V1?

The Fintin V1 offers tactile feedback, producing a distinctive click when each key is pressed. It also incorporates a haptic feedback system to notify users of battery status, changes in settings, and special features being activated or deactivated. The device has an impressive battery life of up to 60 hours on a single charge.

Are there any plans to expand the Fintin technology to other devices?

Yes, Onecom plans to incorporate the Fintin technology into devices for sighted users such as gaming controllers, including Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC controllers, to enable quick messaging and chat capabilities.

Has the Fintin V1 received any awards?

Yes, the Fintin V1 has been awarded the Best of Innovation award at CES in Las Vegas.

Sources:

– Onecom (source article)