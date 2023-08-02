Finnish Minerals Group and Beijing Easpring Form Joint Venture for Cathode Materials Production Facility in Finland

Finnish Minerals Group has announced a partnership with Beijing Easpring, a Chinese manufacturer of cathode materials, to establish a joint venture and build a production facility for cathode materials in Kotka, Finland. Under the agreement, the joint venture will take charge of the factory’s establishment and operation, with Beijing Easpring holding a 70% ownership stake and Finnish Minerals Group holding the remaining 30%.

The joint venture is expected to be established in 2023, with detailed planning and permits currently in progress. Initial works have already commenced at the Keltakallio industrial site, with excavators already in operation. The estimated investment for the facility is approximately €774 million.

The production capacity of the factory is projected to meet the cathode material requirements of more than 750,000 electric vehicles annually, with potential for future expansion. This joint venture demonstrates the confidence in the success of the Kotka production facility in the European market.

Both Finnish Minerals Group and Beijing Easpring view this partnership as a significant opportunity. Finnish Minerals Group’s CEO, Matti Hietanen, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, emphasizing the plant’s importance in strengthening Finland’s position in the European battery value chain and stimulating regional economic activity. Beijing Easpring regards the joint venture as an essential part of its expansion strategy and aims to contribute to the growth of the global green and low-carbon economy.

Additionally, Finnish Minerals Group is planning to conduct an environmental impact assessment for a cell production facility in Kotka, in collaboration with an undisclosed partner. This facility could have production capacities of either 27 GWh or 40 GWh. If all the cathode materials from the joint venture with Beijing Easpring are utilized for this cell production, the resulting battery size for a capacity of 40 GWh and 750,000 cars would be 53.3 kWh per vehicle.

Furthermore, Finnish Minerals Group and Epsilon Advanced Materials are currently in discussions regarding the construction of a production plant in Vaasa, Finland, to manufacture approximately 50,000 tons of anode material per year. This plant would supply anodes for the cell factory in Kotka.