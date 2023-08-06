Unconventional Endings in Far Cry 5 and Baldur’s Gate 3

In both Far Cry 5 and Baldur’s Gate 3, players have found unconventional ways to defy the usual progression of the game. In Far Cry 5, players have the option to do nothing at the beginning of the game, completely avoiding all other events and effectively triggering the credits without taking any action.

Similarly, in Baldur’s Gate 3, there is an early choice that can unexpectedly bring the adventure to an end. By encountering a mind flayer and successfully passing an Intelligence check, players can engage in a silent dialogue. The mind flayer will try to manipulate the character, and if the players choose to embrace its suggestions and insist that everything is fine, they will experience a unique ending. The narrator describes the character being enveloped in warm, wet tentacles and feeling a strange sense of happiness, resulting in a “Game Over” screen.

Although this ending is not officially recognized, as the credits do not roll, it does provide a surprising conclusion to the game. It is important to note that reaching this ending is challenging, as players must fail two Wisdom checks after passing the Intelligence check. However, there have been reports of unlucky players encountering this unexpected ending.

These unconventional endings highlight the distinct possibilities that can arise in video games. They offer players an opportunity to deviate from the expected path and uncover hidden surprises within the gameplay. By thinking outside the box and exploring alternative options, players can experience unique and unexpected outcomes, showcasing the creative and immersive nature of these games.