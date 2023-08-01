CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Final Flight of Northrop Grumman’s Antares Rocket Tonight

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
The Final Flight of Northrop Grumman’s Antares Rocket Tonight

The final flight of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket in its current configuration is scheduled for tonight. The cargo mission, known as NG-19, will launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island, Virginia. Weather experts are predicting favorable conditions with an 80% chance of a successful launch.

The Cygnus capsule will be carried on top of Antares and will transport approximately 8,267 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS). The cargo includes experiments, hardware, and supplies for the ISS crew. Cygnus is expected to arrive at the ISS on August 4 and will remain attached to the orbital lab for at least three months.

This launch is significant as it marks the final flight of this version of Antares. Northrop Grumman will transition to the new Antares 330 in the future. The upgraded version will be equipped with all-American-built components and a more powerful first stage. The Cygnus spacecraft for this mission has been named the S.S. Laurel Clark, in honor of the late NASA astronaut who was part of the STS-107 mission.

Residents along the U.S. East Coast may have the opportunity to see the rocket after liftoff, depending on the weather conditions. The launch will be streamed live on NASA’s website and app.

For more updates on spaceflight, you can follow Gizmodo’s dedicated Spaceflight page.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

AI-Driven Climate Models: Enhancing Understanding and Adaptation to Climate Change

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

AI Chatbots and the Problem of Falsehoods

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

A New Space Weather Sensor Sent to the International Space Station

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

AI-Driven Climate Models: Enhancing Understanding and Adaptation to Climate Change

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

A Teaser Trailer for the Dead by Daylight Alien Crossover

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The New Fitbit App: A Personalized and Customizable Experience

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

AI Chatbots and the Problem of Falsehoods

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments