The Final Flight of Northrop Grumman’s Antares Rocket Tonight

The final flight of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket in its current configuration is scheduled for tonight. The cargo mission, known as NG-19, will launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island, Virginia. Weather experts are predicting favorable conditions with an 80% chance of a successful launch.

The Cygnus capsule will be carried on top of Antares and will transport approximately 8,267 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS). The cargo includes experiments, hardware, and supplies for the ISS crew. Cygnus is expected to arrive at the ISS on August 4 and will remain attached to the orbital lab for at least three months.

This launch is significant as it marks the final flight of this version of Antares. Northrop Grumman will transition to the new Antares 330 in the future. The upgraded version will be equipped with all-American-built components and a more powerful first stage. The Cygnus spacecraft for this mission has been named the S.S. Laurel Clark, in honor of the late NASA astronaut who was part of the STS-107 mission.

Residents along the U.S. East Coast may have the opportunity to see the rocket after liftoff, depending on the weather conditions. The launch will be streamed live on NASA’s website and app.

