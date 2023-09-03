Square Enix Releases Free Update for Final Fantasy XVI with New Features and Announces PC Version and DLC

Square Enix has recently launched a free update for their highly acclaimed game, Final Fantasy XVI. This update includes a weapon-skin feature that allows players to change the appearance of the protagonist’s weapon while retaining its original stats. Additionally, new outfits have been introduced for characters such as Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua.

The announcement was made during Square Enix’s “Voices from Valisthea” panel at PAX West 2023, where the English voice cast of Final Fantasy XVI was featured. In a video message at the end of the panel, producer Naoki Yoshida revealed the exciting news. He expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming feedback and support from players worldwide, and the joy of witnessing their different reactions to the game.

The free update, which became available for download immediately after the panel, offers players the option to customize Clive’s weapon and select alternate outfits for various characters. Yoshida encouraged players to explore Valisthea and make use of these new features as they delve deeper into the game.

In response to the strong demand from fans, Square Enix confirmed that two installments of paid downloadable content are currently under development. These expansions will provide players with more opportunities to experience Valisthea’s captivating story and spend additional time with its inhabitants.

Furthermore, Yoshida officially announced that a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI is currently in the works. This announcement comes in response to the numerous requests from players for a PC release. He promised to share more information about both the upcoming downloadable content and the PC version before the end of the year.

Final Fantasy XVI, initially released exclusively for PlayStation 5, has garnered a dedicated fan base who eagerly anticipate the upcoming updates and expansions. Square Enix is committed to maintaining the excitement and momentum for the game and is grateful for the unwavering support of the players.

In conclusion, Square Enix’s free update for Final Fantasy XVI introduces exciting new features such as weapon-skin customization and alternate outfits for characters. The announcement of two paid downloadable contents and the development of a PC version has further heightened anticipation among the game’s fans. Players can expect more information on these updates and the PC version before the end of the year.

