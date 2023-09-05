CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Get Discounts on Final Fantasy XVI, Amazfit Band 7, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
If you’re a fan of gaming, fitness tracking, or smartphones, today’s deals have something for you. Square Enix’s latest game, Final Fantasy XVI, is currently on sale for $49.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. This gritty and blood-soaked installment of the Final Fantasy series offers a unique twist on the gameplay and introduces new elements such as guardian/summon characters that are massive kaiju-like creatures. The game is exclusive to PlayStation 5 for now, but a PC port is in the works, along with two paid DLC expansions and a free update.

For those looking for a budget-friendly fitness tracker, the Amazfit Band 7 is currently on sale for $39.99 ($10 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Despite its low price, the Band 7 offers features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen readings, stress tracking, sleep tracking, and run pacing. It’s the perfect choice for beginners who want to start quantifying their exercises and stay motivated.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, is also on sale for $1,499.99 ($300 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. This ultra-flagship phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a new hinge that allows the phone to fold completely flat. While it may still be a significant investment, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers unmatched hardware and foldable-centric software.

Additional deals include Anker’s 65W 735 Nano II charger for $33.99 ($6 off) on Amazon, Samba de Amigo: Party Central for the Nintendo Switch for $39.88 ($10 off) on Amazon, and the Samsung 980 Pro with a preinstalled heatsink for $129.99 ($60 off) on Amazon and Best Buy. Dell is also offering a $75 e-gift card when you buy a disc drive-equipped PS5 at its regular price.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals!

Sources:
– [The Verge](https://www.theverge.com/good-deals/2022/4/18/23030241/final-fantasy-xvi-ps5-game-sale-fitbit-smartwatch)

