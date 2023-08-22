Square Enix and Vogue Japan Collaborate for Final Fantasy XIV Event

As part of Square Enix’s 10th anniversary celebrations, a special event will be held in collaboration with Vogue Japan for Final Fantasy XIV. The event will run from August 18, 2023, to September 3, 2023.

During this event, Final Fantasy XIV players will have the opportunity to submit screenshots of their characters wearing outfits that fit the theme of “future adventures.” The entries will be judged by Tiffany Godoy, Vogue Japan’s head of editorial content, and the development staff of Final Fantasy XIV.

The winning submissions will be showcased at the Final Fantasy XIV x Isetan’s A Decade’s Journey Exhibition, which will open on September 28, 2023. This exhibition will take place at the Isetan Shinjuku Store Main Building in Japan and will feature collaborations with 27 different partner brands.

The designs for the Final Fantasy XIV characters participating in the event were created by stylist Rena Semba, stylist and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and model Rina Fukushi. Their looks blend modern couture fashion with medieval armor, creating the perfect aesthetic for “future adventures.”

To enter the contest, players must submit a screenshot that captures their character from head to toe, utilizing in-game features for photo capturing. The image should have a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. More information on how to submit an entry can be found on the Final Fantasy XIV Lodestone.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on the PS4, PS5, and PC.

