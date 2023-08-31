A Line of Final Fantasy XIV Whiskey Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the Game

The Nagahama distillery in Japan is set to release a line of Final Fantasy XIV whiskey called the Amahagan edition. This special edition whiskey is being created and released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the popular game.

The Final Fantasy XIV Amahagan edition whiskey will be available for purchase at the Final Fantasy XIV x Isetan collaboration event, titled “A Decade’s Journey,” which will take place in Japan. The event is scheduled to be held from September 28, 2023, to October 2, 2023, at the Isetan Shinjuku Store Main Building 6th Floor Exhibition Hall.

Three variations of the whiskey will be produced, each representing a different location from the game: Ul’dah, Gridania, and Limsa Lominsa. The whiskey bottles will feature unique packaging with illustrations of the corresponding locations. All variations will be 47% alcohol.

The Final Fantasy XIV Amahagan edition whiskey bottles, each containing 700ml, will retail for 8,800 yen ($60.26), tax included. They will be available at the collaboration event, as well as for purchase online via the Isetan Mitsukoshi Online Store and the MOO:D MARK by ISETAN site.

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV will have the opportunity to obtain these limited edition whiskeys during the collaboration event. The whiskeys can also be ordered online once the event begins on September 28, 2023. Final Fantasy XIV is an immensely popular game available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Sources: Nagahama distillery, Isetan Mitsukoshi Online Store, MOO:D MARK by ISETAN