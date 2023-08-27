Final Fantasy XIV Celebrates 10th Anniversary with “Tales under the New Moon” Side Stories

Final Fantasy XIV, the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a collection of side stories known as “Tales under the New Moon.” These stories can be read on the official website and provide an additional depth to the game’s lore and characters.

Currently, only one side story titled “As Azura Fades” is available. This particular story focuses on Estinien Varlineau, who experiences a vision in a dream from the perspective of Haldrath, one of Ishgard’s founding fathers. The story also follows the journey of Aureniquart and Berteline as they fulfill the oath they made to Haldrath.

Throughout September 2023, three more side stories will be released. The release dates for these stories are as follows: Side Story 2 on September 1, Side Story 3 on September 8, and Side Story 4 on September 15. Each story promises to unravel new aspects of the game’s narrative and captivate players with its immersive storytelling.

In addition to the side stories, numerous other celebratory events and collaborations have been announced to commemorate Final Fantasy XIV’s milestone. Players can participate in a special in-game event where they can submit screenshots of their characters dressed in fashionable outfits, in collaboration with Vogue Japan. Moreover, a limited edition Final Fantasy XIV-themed potato chips by Koikeya sold out within a day of its release.

Furthermore, a 10th anniversary memorial book that chronicles the history of Final Fantasy XIV since its release will be available this winter. This book serves as a nostalgic tribute to the game and its evolution over the years.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms, with the Xbox Series X version set to launch in Spring 2024.

