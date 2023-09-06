Pre-Download Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis on iOS and Android Now

Square Enix’s highly anticipated compendium game, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, is now available for pre-download on iOS and Android devices. Although the official service begins on September 7th, players can get a head start by downloading the game ahead of time. The download size is approximately 1.2GB.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis offers a mobile-optimized active time battle combat system, crafting and summons systems, and an impressive launch trailer that has garnered much attention. Players can immerse themselves in the rich world of Final Fantasy VII and experience its captivating storyline.

Upon downloading the game, players are prompted to select performance settings. The default option for the iPhone 11 is set to Ultra. Once this selection is made, players must patiently wait for the official service to begin.

To ensure a seamless experience at launch, players can pre-download Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis from the App Store for iOS or pre-register on Google Play for Android. Additionally, those who pre-register may be eligible for exclusive rewards, which can be found on the official website of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis.

The release of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis marks an exciting milestone for fans of the beloved Final Fantasy franchise. With its immersive gameplay and stunning visuals, this game is sure to captivate both newcomers and long-time fans alike.

No sources provided.