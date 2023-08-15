Final Fantasy 16 Producer Wishes for Unified Game Platforms

Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy 16 and director of Final Fantasy 14, expressed his desire for all gamers to play games on a single console. During an appearance on the Taiwanese YouTube channel Muyao 4 Super Player, Yoshida shared his thoughts on the ongoing PlayStation versus Xbox console debate.

Yoshida stated, “Game platforms… I probably shouldn’t say this, but I wish there was only one. It would be better for both the developers and the players.” These comments hold particular significance as Final Fantasy 16 is an exclusive title for the PlayStation 5, with a PC release planned. On the other hand, Final Fantasy 14, Yoshida’s other major project, was initially exclusive to PlayStation consoles but has recently been announced for release on Xbox Series X and S.

Interestingly, Yoshida was joined by Xbox boss Phil Spencer on stage at Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2023, where they unveiled the new version of Final Fantasy 14 for Xbox. This collaboration likely brought some satisfaction to Yoshida considering his previous statements.

However, it is worth noting that Yoshida has not always been sensitive to the idea that all gamers should have access to games on all platforms. In the past, he straightforwardly advised fans eagerly anticipating Final Fantasy 16 to “buy a PS5” instead of waiting for a PC version.

Final Fantasy 16 has garnered significant attention, and Yoshida’s wish for unified game platforms sparks discussions about the possibility of a future with a single console.