Final Fantasy XVI Confirmed to be in Development for PC

Sep 4, 2023
Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, has officially confirmed that the game is being developed for PC. In a special video message, he announced that work on a PC version is currently underway. This news comes after fans expressed their desire for a PC release of the game.

Prior to this announcement, it was believed that Final Fantasy XVI would remain a PlayStation 5 exclusive. However, Yoshida’s statement puts those assumptions to rest and confirms that a PC version is in the works. However, it is important to note that a release date has not been provided.

Yoshida also mentioned the upcoming DLC and mentioned that more information regarding this and the PC version will be revealed before the end of the year. This indicates that the game’s release on PC may not be imminent, as it seems unlikely to happen before the end of 2023.

Notably, Final Fantasy XVI initially had no plans for DLC until fan feedback and sales influenced Square Enix to reconsider. While details about the DLC are still unknown, a recent free update introduced alternate costumes for characters, a new weapon for the main character, and the option to change the appearance of weapons while retaining their stats.

Yoshida had previously stated that optimizing a PC version would require time and resources. However, he expressed his intention to eventually release the game on PC. Now, his official confirmation solidifies the fact that a PC version will indeed be released in the future.

The positive reception of Final Fantasy XVI, particularly its combat mechanics, has fueled anticipation for the game’s PC release. The patience required has frustrated some fans, including PC Gamer’s Mollie Taylor, who believes Final Fantasy XVI could potentially be one of the best RPGs of the past decade.

Overall, the confirmation of Final Fantasy XVI’s development for PC is exciting news for fans of the franchise who have been eagerly awaiting its release on platforms beyond the PlayStation 5.

