Claim Your Wings: The Rising 2023 Event in Final Fantasy 14

In celebration of its ten-year anniversary, Final Fantasy 14 is introducing a new in-game event called The Rising 2023. Traditionally, these events include fireworks and a heartfelt thank-you cutscene from characters resembling the development team. However, this year’s event is breaking the mold with an exciting addition—a mount that transforms your character into a phoenix.

The Rising Phoenix mount diverges from the norm by allowing your character to become the bird itself, completely shedding their adventurer persona. While previous mounts featured your character either riding or confined within them, this mount offers a unique experience. The implications of this transformation are intriguing, raising questions about the nature of identity and the consequences of such an extraordinary change.

The mount’s special action, ‘A Flame Reborn,’ is showcased in a screenshot shared by community team member Minaryne. This ability allows you to unleash a fiery explosion. The sight of numerous players simultaneously channeling flames during hunt trains is both exhilarating and, for some, slightly unsettling. Fortunately, the option to disable the effects of other players exists in the game’s settings.

The Rising 2023 event will not only introduce the phoenix mount but also offer additional features. Players will have access to a new minigame called Kupo Kupo Adventure, which can be enjoyed in their inn rooms. Furthermore, a permanent sidequest related to Lousioux, a notable character whose sacrifice played a significant role in the game’s reboot in 2013, will be available. Additionally, players can acquire orchestrion rolls and a wall decoration as rewards.

Don’t miss your opportunity to claim your free bird form during The Rising 2023 event, running from August 27 until the release of patch 6.5 in October. Patch 6.5 will conclude the current storylines in preparation for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, set to be released in the summer of 2024.

