New Expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Revealed at Fan Festival

The highly anticipated Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Tokyo is currently underway, and fans have been treated to exciting announcements for the game’s upcoming expansion, Dawntrail. While the release date for the expansion has not been revealed beyond Summer 2024, the reveals made during the festival keynote by director Naoki Yoshida and the development team have left players eager for the future of the game.

Dawntrail promises to be a thrilling new chapter in the Final Fantasy XIV saga, introducing a “new story” that will take players to the land of Tural, located across the ocean to the far west of Eorzea. The expansion will feature two new jobs – the previously announced Viper and the newly revealed Pictomancer. The Pictomancer is a magical ranged DPS class that wields a paintbrush and uses a variety of colors to unleash devastating attacks and create powerful weapons. With its unique gameplay mechanics centered around painting landscapes and summoning creatures, the Pictomancer job is sure to bring a fresh and enjoyable experience to players.

To embark on the adventures of Dawntrail and unlock the new jobs, players will need to purchase the expansion. However, even if they choose not to immediately venture into the new content, there will still be plenty of updates to enjoy. These updates include a major graphical overhaul, system improvements, and enhancements to Gold Saucer.

One of the biggest additions introduced during the Fan Festival is the inclusion of the Female Hrothgar as a playable race. Joining their Male counterparts, the Female Hrothgar possess muscular forms and a natural predisposition for leadership. While the Female Hrothgar is currently planned as the final race to be added to the game, director Naoki Yoshida left the possibility open for future additions, should the need arise.

During the keynote, other exciting features and locations were also revealed. Players will explore the new region of Tural, aided by the Female Hrothgar, and have the chance to compete in a contest that may lead to rulership over the city of Tuliyollal. The upcoming expansion will also introduce new towns, such as Solution Nine, and challenging battles against formidable foes like Valigarmanda, The Eliminator, and the Barreltender.

Fans of Final Fantasy XI will be delighted to hear about the collaboration between the two games, which will bring a new alliance raid called Echoes of Vana’Diel. Additionally, an ultimate raid named Eden – Futures Rewritten will offer players unique “what-if” scenarios featuring Ryne and Gaia.

With a host of smaller updates and new content on the horizon, such as Cosmic Exploration, Final Fantasy XIV players have plenty to look forward to in the coming months. For more information on the Dawntrail expansion, players can visit the official Dawntrail page.

