Final Fantasy 14 Coming to Xbox After Years of Anticipation

Final Fantasy 14 fans have long awaited the game’s availability on Xbox, and now their wait is finally over. In 2023, it was announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be coming to the Xbox console.

Previously, the game’s director, Yoshi-P, explained that Xbox Live’s closed network posed challenges for Xbox players to join the larger community of players on different platforms. This was seen as less than ideal for an MMO. However, Xbox fans continued to hope for a chance to experience the game on their favorite console.

According to Xbox Wire, the game will have an expanded free trial that includes the first three expansions. Players will also have the ability to reach level 70 with no playtime restrictions. This means new players can expect over 100 hours of content to enjoy.

Xbox’s lack of support for Final Fantasy 14 has been a topic of discussion since 2013. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, mentioned “business” and platform exclusivity as reasons for the delay. However, in recent years, Xbox has shown a shift in its stance on crossplay, indicating a change of heart and a willingness to embrace it.

Talks between the Final Fantasy 14 team and Microsoft have taken place, but issues surrounding cross-play regulations have slowed down the process. Game Director Yoshi-P has expressed the need for Microsoft to reconsider their regulations on cross-platform communication and the ability to form communities with players on different platforms.

Now, Square Enix, Phil Spencer, and fans alike are thrilled that Final Fantasy 14 is finally making its way to Xbox. The efforts of both companies have resulted in a solution to bring the beloved MMO to a whole new group of players. Soon, Xbox players will be able to embark on their own Final Fantasy 14 adventures.