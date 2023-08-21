Fight Crab 2 Announced for PC: Features, Gameplay, and Release

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Calappa Games have revealed the upcoming release of Fight Crab 2, a sequel to the popular crustacean combat action game. Fight Crab 2 will be available for PC via Steam’s Early Access this winter, offering support for English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese languages.

In Fight Crab 2, players engage in wrestling action as they aim to flip their opponents on their backs for victory. The game introduces a brand new Career Mode where players can raise their own crab and use these personalized crustaceans in online multiplayer battles against players worldwide.

The sequel enhances the control scheme of its predecessor by adding a “Modern” control option, resembling a typical third-person action game. Additionally, live commentary is provided during gameplay to keep players engaged. Crabs in Fight Crab 2 can now learn skills that allow them to perform actions automatically, making the game more accessible and enjoyable.

Fight Crab 2 is set in a fantasy world where the ultimate form of entertainment is crab fighting. Crabs in this world are immortal gladiators and skilled wrestlers. This combat sport involves flipping opponents over, and only when a crab’s back touches the ground are they considered knockout. Players must combine the indestructible body of a crab with human tactics, using weapons, spells, and skills to climb up the ranks and become the champion.

The game offers two main modes for players to enjoy. In Career Mode, players can progress alongside their crab, improving their skills and weapons as they compete in various matches. Ranked Matches allow players to climb the rankings, while Exhibition and Event Battles provide exciting challenges against formidable opponents.

Fight Crab 2 also features multiplayer mode, where players can engage in one-on-one matches with participants globally. The game offers both ranked and casual matches, with room options for custom house rules.

Players take on the role of humans in the game, controlling the crabs and utilizing weapons, spells, and skills during battles. Crabs can wield a variety of weapons, from knives to chainsaws, and even ride motorcycles. Spells can be activated to summon weapons or obstacles or shoot beams from the crab’s eyes. Over 40 different skills are available for customization, providing various advantages in combat.

According to the developer, Nusso, Fight Crab 2 aims to improve upon the success of the original game by enhancing physics-based flip mechanics, refining controls, introducing humans to the world, and offering a well-rounded gaming experience with increased strategy, customization, learning curve, and replayability.

A playable demo of Fight Crab 2 will be showcased at PAX West 2023 in Seattle from September 1 to 4. Visitors who try the demo will receive a paper fan with an original design.

For more information, watch the announcement trailer and view screenshots on the official website.