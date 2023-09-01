FIFA 23: Mason Mount and Declan Rice Showdown SBC Challenges

In FIFA 23, players now have the opportunity to complete two unique player challenges in the form of Mason Mount and Declan Rice Showdown Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). These challenges have been released in Ultimate Team and offer the chance to obtain special player items. Completing these challenges can be a great way to improve your squad without relying on luck.

To determine if you should complete these challenges, it’s important to estimate the coins you’ll need to acquire the required player items. By analyzing the tasks of the Mason Mount and Declan Rice Showdown SBCs, you can predict the costs involved.

The Mason Mount Showdown SBC requires completing two tasks. The first task, “England,” requires a squad with a minimum squad rating of 88 and at least one player from England. The second task, “Premier League,” necessitates a squad with a minimum rating of 89, at least one player from the Premier League, and a total of eleven players.

The combined cost of completing both tasks of the Mason Mount Showdown SBC is approximately 135,000 FUT coins if you acquire all the required player items from the market.

On the other hand, the Declan Rice Showdown SBC only requires completing one task. The task, “Declan Rice,” entails a squad with a minimum rating of 91, at least one player from the Premier League, and a TOTS/TOTW player. The estimated cost of completing this challenge is around 90,000 coins if you obtain all the player items from the market.

By completing both challenges, players will receive a 97-rated CAM card of Mason Mount and a 97-rated CDM card of Declan Rice. Depending on the outcome of a real-life match on Sunday, one of these two cards could receive a +2 boost in overall rating in FIFA 23.

Completing the Mason Mount and Declan Rice Showdown SBCs will require a total of approximately 210,000 FUT coins if all the player items are obtained from the FIFA 23 market. However, players can reduce the cost by using cards already available in their Ultimate Team squad.

