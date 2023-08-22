The Sun’s Activity Increases as Solar Cycle 25 Peaks

The Sun’s activity has been displaying its power over the past few months and is expected to increase as we approach the peak of Solar Cycle 25, predicted to occur in 2025. During this 11-year cycle, the Sun emits coronal mass ejections (CMEs), solar flares, solar storms, and other high-energy particles that can potentially cause damage to Earth’s electrical infrastructure. Although scientists have advanced technology to predict most of these events, the current solar activity has exceeded previous predictions.

A recent report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reveals that the number of sunspots observed in this cycle has surpassed expectations for the solar maximum, occurring nearly two years ahead of schedule. In particular, scientists have focused their attention on two sunspots that have recently unleashed solar flares directed towards Earth.

According to the NOAA, there are currently seven active sunspots facing Earth, with two of them having recently emitted solar flares that could reach our planet on August 21. The report predicts a 99% chance of C-class flares, along with a 15% possibility of M-class flares reaching Earth. There is also a 1% chance that these flares could be X-class solar flares, which are the most powerful eruptions from the Sun. X-class flares not only have the potential to disrupt global communications, satellites, and power grids, causing blackouts, but they can also generate radiation storms that pose a risk to individuals traveling in airplanes.

As we continue to approach the peak of the solar cycle, the Sun’s activity is expected to increase exponentially. A recent report by spaceweather.com notes that Earth has entered a high-speed stream of solar wind, resulting in geomagnetic storms and mesmerizing auroras in Finland and Sweden.

In addition, NASA’s Perseverance Rover captured images of a massive sunspot crossing the solar disk on August 17. This sunspot was even visible from the surface of Mars! Through its Mastcam-Z, the rover observed the sunspot, providing valuable insight into solar activity. Since Mars orbits the Sun on its farside, the rover can detect approaching sunspots almost a week before they reach Earth, offering us advanced warning of solar events.

Overall, with the increasing solar activity, it is essential for scientists to continue monitoring the Sun’s behavior and its potential impacts on Earth. Being well-informed about these events allows for better preparation and protection of our technological infrastructure.

