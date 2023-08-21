Lies of P Release Date Announced for PS5 and PS4

Announced in 2021, the highly anticipated Soulslike game, Lies of P, is finally on its way. The gritty adaptation of the classic story of Pinnochio is set to release on September 19th for both PS5 and PS4. To give players a taste of what’s to come, a demo of the game has also been made available.

Lies of P takes inspiration from popular titles like Bloodborne and Steel Rising, offering a stamina-based action RPG combat system. The demo provides an opportunity for players to experience and familiarize themselves with the unique mechanics of the game.

The cinematic trailer has garnered excitement among gamers, showcasing the dark and edgy atmosphere of the game. With the release date approaching, players are eagerly anticipating the full game and the immersive world it promises to deliver.

If you’re a fan of Soulslike games or simply intrigued by the unique take on the Pinnochio story, Lies of P is definitely worth keeping an eye on. The combination of challenging combat, intriguing narrative, and atmospheric visuals make it a promising addition to the genre.

