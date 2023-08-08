Stellantis Considering Reintroduction of Fiat and Alfa Romeo in Indian Market

Stellantis, the third-largest carmaker globally, is examining the possibility of reintroducing the Fiat brand, along with the popular Italian brand Alfa Romeo, into the Indian market. Although Stellantis is primarily focused on establishing the Jeep and Citroen brands in India, it is actively considering bringing back Fiat and Alfa Romeo.

In 2019, Fiat withdrew from the Indian market, but it still continues to provide support to its existing customers. The demand for SUVs in India has been steadily increasing, leading Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the parent company, to introduce the Jeep brand in the country.

During its presence in the Indian market, Fiat had two popular models, namely the Fiat Linea and Fiat Punto. These cars can still be spotted on Indian roads, running in excellent condition. The Linea offered petrol and diesel engine options, with a power output of 88.7 Bhp and 115 Nm torque. On the other hand, the Punto provided 67.1 Bhp and 96 Nm of torque.

However, Fiat encountered various challenges in the Indian market, including low sales, intense competition, unsuccessful partnerships, service and reliability issues, and outdated design and technology. These factors ultimately led the company to exit the market.

While there are no specific plans yet, discussions regarding the re-entry of Fiat and Alfa Romeo into the Indian market are ongoing. Stellantis is carefully assessing the market and determining the most suitable strategy to reintroduce these brands.