Major Changes Await Sephiroth in FF7 Rebirth

In a surprising revelation, it has been confirmed that Sephiroth will undergo significant changes in the highly anticipated game FF7 Rebirth. This news is bound to stir mixed reactions among fans, especially considering the importance of the character.

Sephiroth, known as one of the most iconic antagonists in the Final Fantasy series, has left an enduring legacy. Fans were eager to see his return, but were taken aback when he appeared multiple times in Midgar during the FF7 Remake. Square Enix has already altered the main storyline of FF7, and Rebirth will continue down a similar path. As a result, the studio will be making some significant changes to the formidable villain, as recently explained.

According to an interview with Game Informer, the game’s director, Naoki Hamaguchi, unveiled some intriguing information about Sephiroth. Evidently, the character will not have the same personality as he did in the original FF7. The focus will be on portraying how he became an antagonist, but there seems to be more to it. The intention is to make players “feel bad” for Sephiroth. Although the exact implications are yet to be revealed, it is clear that players can expect something different. Undoubtedly, this decision will divide the gaming community.

Hamaguchi also mentioned that throughout Rebirth, players will not only gain a deeper understanding of Cloud but also of Sephiroth. This implies that the game will delve into Sephiroth’s character development, offering players a fresh perspective.

The remake of FF7 is already set to diverge from the original story. Additionally, Rebirth will introduce characters who were absent from the original game, such as Zack. This has been confirmed by the director, building even more anticipation for the release. The inclusion of these additional characters from spin-offs of FF7 will undoubtedly spark controversy and excitement among fans.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the unveiling of the complete narrative and the opportunity to experience the changes that Rebirth will bring to the world of FF7.

FAQ

Q: Will Sephiroth be the same in FF7 Rebirth as in the original game?



A: No, Sephiroth will undergo significant changes in FF7 Rebirth, including alterations to his personality and character arc.

Q: What is the purpose behind these changes?



A: The goal is to make players empathize with Sephiroth and provide a fresh perspective on his journey to becoming an antagonist.

Q: Will FF7 Rebirth diverge from the original story?



A: Yes, Rebirth will deviate from the original FF7 storyline and introduce new elements, including the inclusion of characters from spin-offs of FF7.

Q: Who else besides Sephiroth will undergo changes in Rebirth?



A: While specific details are yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that other characters, such as Zack, who were absent from the original game, will play a significant role in Rebirth.