Rare Ferrari Expected to Break All Public Auction Records Showcased at Monterey Car Week

Night one of auctions at Monterey Car Week went as expected, with million-dollar cars being bid on left and right. However, one car that stood out was a Ferrari that Sotheby’s believes will break records. This 1962 Ferrari 220 LM-250 GTO is truly one of a kind. It was one of three made with a big engine and raced by the factory. It even received a different engine from the factory, making it the only GTO with such prominence.

Currently, the most expensive car sold at a public auction is a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, which fetched $48 million. The Ferrari unveiled at Monterey Car Week is expected to break this record, becoming the highest sold vehicle at a public auction. Experts predict it could sell for over $60 million, possibly even exceeding $80 million.

This Ferrari is seen as more than just a car but as a piece of art. Greg Stanley, with RM Sotheby’s, describes it as a rolling piece of sculpture with a rich history. He believes it goes beyond the car world and appeals to collectors who want the best in everything, whether it’s cars, houses, or artwork.

While the Ferrari made its debut at Monterey Car Week, it won’t be up for auction until November 13th in New York. The most expensive car ever sold at any auction is a 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SLR, which fetched a staggering $142 million at a private auction.

The anticipation for the auction of this rare Ferrari is high, with many eager to see if it will break records and set a new benchmark for the market.