Fermentation Processes for Biohydrogen Production: An Alternative Energy Carrier

The production of hydrogen as a clean and efficient energy carrier has garnered significant interest for future applications such as fuel for transportation and energy storage. However, the current method of hydrogen production relies heavily on fossil fuels. To make hydrogen a “green” energy carrier, it is crucial to develop techniques for extracting it from renewable sources like solar energy, wind, water, or biomass.

In this context, lignocellulosic biomass hydrolysates, which are rich in sugars, can be utilized by bacteria to produce hydrogen through a process called dark fermentation. This approach not only enables energy production but also reduces waste. However, further optimization of these processes is necessary to make them economically viable.

A recent study published in Bioresource Technology by Dr. Zagrodnik from the Department of Chemical Technology at Adam Mickiewicz University aimed to understand the impact of hydraulic retention time and pH conditions on the continuous production of hydrogen in a bioreactor. The researchers used cellobiose, xylose, and arabinose as substrates, which are sugars commonly found in lignocellulosic hydrolysates.

The study employed a mixed bacterial culture to enable the simultaneous utilization of different substrates. The results revealed that shortening the hydraulic retention time resulted in increased hydrogen production rates. Additionally, the researchers found that optimal pH conditions depend on the hydraulic retention time.

The research also demonstrated that a mixture of sugars resembling lignocellulosic hydrolysates can be successfully used in dark fermentation with high hydrogen production rates at pH 6.0 and 6.5. However, lower hydrogen production rates at pH 5.0 were mainly attributed to the low utilization of arabinose. Furthermore, the study revealed that pH conditions had a significant impact on the composition of the bacterial culture, with Clostridium beijerinckii and Clostridium guangxiense being the dominant microorganisms.

These findings contribute to the development of biological methods for large-scale hydrogen production. By understanding the relationship between hydraulic retention time and pH conditions, researchers can optimize the fermentation process and make it more economically feasible.

(Source: Roman Zagrodnik et al, Dark-fermentative hydrogen production from synthetic lignocellulose hydrolysate by a mixed bacterial culture: The relationship between hydraulic retention time and pH conditions, Bioresource Technology (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.biortech.2022.127309)

(Source: Adam Mickiewicz University)