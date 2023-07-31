US Federal Funds Rate and Monetary Policy Outlook

In the first half of 2023, the US Federal Funds (FF) rate, denoted as r, was lower than the real neutral rate (r*) but higher than the neutral rate for financial markets (r**). However, with the recent July rate hike, it is believed that the FF rate has now converged to the level of r*. This indicates that the Federal Reserve’s stance has shifted towards a freeze, and over time, market trends should reflect this change.

During this period, there was a simultaneous presence of Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) and fear in financial markets due to the order r* > r > r**. In March, while the FF rate was still below r*, concerns about a potential bank run event persisted. To address these worries and maintain price control and financial stability, the Fed implemented aggressive rate hikes and injected significant liquidity. This led to a festival-like environment for risk assets, as the FF rate was below r* and liquidity was abundant. However, the bond market, being sensitive to funding rates, is now primarily driven by concerns about the terminal rate.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell emphasized in the FOMC press conference that if inflation continues to decline and remains credible, the Fed will move towards a neutral level rather than staying in the tightening zone. Hence, the current rate levels are considered as tightening territory, and future monetary policy will depend on inflation trends. Given the evidence of weakening demand-driven inflationary pressures, it is speculated that the July FF rate hike may be the last for this year. Consequently, the current US 10-year rate is viewed as an attractive buying opportunity.

Turning to Korea, the proactive liquidity support provided by the Bank of Korea (BOK) for financial institutions suggests that the BOK’s nominal key rate (r) is above the neutral rate for financial markets (r**). With the end of the FF rate upcycle by the Fed, reduced concerns regarding financial stability, and the expected stabilization of core inflation by the end of the year, it is unlikely that the BOK will implement another rate hike in 2023. Although the market may continue to be range-bound for now, it is advisable to be prepared for potential buying opportunities in the fourth quarter. Monitoring yield hikes can help identify these opportunities.