Federal Judge Dismisses Trump’s Lawsuit Against CNN

A federal judge has dismissed former US President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against CNN. The lawsuit claimed that referring to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was defamatory and equated him to Adolf Hitler. Trump sought punitive damages of $475 million, alleging that this damaged his reputation and political career.

US District Judge Raag Singhal, appointed by Trump himself, ruled that the defamation claims were unfounded because the references made by CNN were opinions rather than factual statements. According to Judge Singhal, it was unlikely that viewers would interpret the phrase as connecting Trump to Nazi propaganda or Hitler’s regime in relation to his election challenges.

In his decision, the judge emphasized, “CNN’s use of the phrase ‘the Big Lie’ in connection with Trump’s election challenges does not imply that Trump supports persecution or genocide against Jews or any other group.”

Both Trump’s attorneys and CNN have refrained from commenting on the ruling.

Despite the dismissal of this lawsuit, Trump remains a contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. This marks his third run for the presidency.