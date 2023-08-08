The FAA Establishes Committee for Human Space Flight Safety Regulations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has created the Human Space Flight Occupant Safety Aerospace Rulemaking Committee, which is comprised of 25 members representing various industries in the United States. One of the committee members is Michelle Hanlon, the executive director of the Center for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi.

The committee’s primary objective is to analyze and propose potential regulations that will ensure the safety of human beings during space travel. This initiative was prompted by the expiration of a moratorium on spaceflight regulations, which was put in place by the U.S. Congress in 2004. The moratorium allowed the space industry to evolve without specific regulations, but it will end on October 1.

The committee plans to submit their proposed regulations to the FAA for review in the summer of 2024. Hanlon expressed her pride in the University of Mississippi’s involvement in this significant undertaking, highlighting the university’s commitment and expertise in air and space law. She stressed the importance of establishing regulations to safeguard human safety in space travel, particularly as the industry is still in its infancy and faces unique challenges.

Aside from her role in the Human Space Flight Occupant Safety Aerospace Rulemaking Committee, Hanlon also serves on another FAA committee that focuses on exploring liability and waivers within the realm of space travel. She believes that the University of Mississippi’s inclusion in these committees highlights the institution’s growing influence in the field and recognizes its significant contributions to the industry’s development.