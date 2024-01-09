Pokémon GO Community Day February 2024: Prepare for Chansey Madness!

Summary: Pokémon GO’s upcoming Community Day in February 2024 will feature Chansey, the Egg Pokémon. During this event, players will have the chance to encounter a shiny version of Chansey in the wild. The Community Day will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Evolving Chansey during the event will grant its evolution, Blissey, the exclusive move Wild Charge. Trainers will also receive bonuses such as reduced hatch distance for eggs incubated during the event and prolonged duration for Incense and Lure Modules.

Get Ready for Chansey Community Day!

Pokémon GO fans, mark your calendars for the highly anticipated Community Day featuring Chansey, the adorable Egg Pokémon. On Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Chansey will be making more frequent appearances in the wild, giving players the opportunity to catch this special Pokémon. And if luck is on your side, you might even encounter a shiny version of Chansey!

Discover Exclusive Bonuses and Moves

During the Community Day event, trainers can expect some exciting bonuses. First, eggs incubated during the event will only require 1/4 of the usual hatch distance, allowing players to quickly hatch their Pokémon. Additionally, Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for a generous three hours, providing more opportunities to encounter Pokémon.

But that’s not all! Evolving Chansey during the Community Day will result in Blissey knowing the exclusive move, Wild Charge. This powerful Electric-type charged move will give your Blissey an edge in battles. Make sure to take advantage of this opportunity to strengthen your Pokémon lineup.

Excitement Beyond the Community Day

The fun doesn’t end when the Community Day event is over! After the three-hour event period, Chansey will continue to appear in four-star raids. Take on these challenging raids to increase your chances of encountering more Chansey and even the possibility of finding a shiny one! Keep in mind that you’ll need Raid Passes or Premium Battle Passes to participate in these raids.

Prepare for Chansey’s Arrival

To make the most out of Chansey Community Day, we have some tips and tricks for you. Start by ensuring that you arrive at your designated spot early to maximize your catch potential. Pokémon that you haven’t caught before the event starts can also turn into Chansey, so it’s best to wait until the event begins before catching them.

Additionally, consider Mega Evolving a Normal-type Pokémon to a high level or even its maximum level before the event. This will grant you bonuses, including extra Candy from catches and increased chances of obtaining XL Candy.

FAQ

Q: When is Chansey Community Day?

A: Chansey Community Day will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Q: What is the exclusive move for Blissey during the event?

A: Evolving Chansey during the Community Day event will grant Blissey the exclusive move, Wild Charge.

Q: Will there be any bonuses during the event?

A: Yes! Trainers will receive bonuses such as reduced hatch distance for eggs incubated during the event and extended duration for Incense and Lure Modules.

Q: Can I encounter shiny Chansey during the Community Day?

A: Yes, if luck is on your side, you may encounter a shiny Chansey during the event.

