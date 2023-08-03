Social Enterprise Conducts Feasibility Study on Climate Advice in Cotton Production

Social enterprise CottonConnect has teamed up with UK-based environmental modelling consultancy Assimila to conduct a feasibility study on the impact of climate advice on farmer decision-making in cotton production. The study, known as Combat Against Climate Change on Cotton Communities (C5), aims to support farmers in mitigating threats to their crops and overall well-being.

The European Space Agency’s EO Science for Society Programme is providing support for the study, which will focus on understanding and addressing the challenges faced by cotton farmers and pickers. C5 aims to prioritize the lived experiences of these stakeholders and become the first system of its kind to do so.

By leveraging climate advice and environmental modeling, CottonConnect and Assimila aim to provide farmers with valuable insights during crucial stages of the cotton production cycle. The feasibility study will explore the most effective ways to utilize this information to help farmers make climate-conscious decisions.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in creating a more sustainable and resilient cotton industry. By empowering farmers with knowledge and tools to adapt to climate change, the study has the potential to enhance the long-term viability and health of cotton communities.

The collaboration between CottonConnect and Assimila seeks to address the pressing environmental challenges faced by cotton farmers and improve their overall well-being. This research initiative aims to equip farmers with the necessary resources to make informed decisions and mitigate the negative effects of climate change on their crops.

Through this feasibility study, CottonConnect and Assimila aim to pave the way for a more sustainable future, promoting the use of climate advice and environmental modeling as essential components of cotton production. By prioritizing the experiences of farmers and pickers, this collaboration aims to create a more inclusive and resilient cotton industry.