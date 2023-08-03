FCC Rural Internet Expansion Program Faces Funding Obstacles

An FCC program designed to expand high-speed internet in rural areas is facing challenges as participating internet service providers (ISPs) claim they require additional funding and the option to opt out. The program, called the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), aims to provide $20 billion in funding over the next decade to ISPs that secure bids to construct broadband networks in select regions, with the objective of delivering minimum internet speeds of 100Mbps, potentially up to a gigabit.

Some of the RDOF winners have requested more funding due to inflation and escalating construction costs. In a letter to the FCC, the Coalition of RDOF Winners, a group representing these ISPs, has highlighted the unexpected and substantial increases in broadband deployment expenses. They mention that the cost of fiber has more than doubled, while the cost of infrastructure components has tripled since construction began.

To ensure the successful completion of broadband projects, the coalition is urging the FCC to provide supplementary funding for ISPs requesting it. They also propose a short “amnesty window” allowing companies to withdraw from their bids without facing financial penalties. Without this window, ISPs that abandon their projects would incur significant fines.

The coalition suggests that other forms of relief could include an additional year of funding, making more subsidies available earlier in the program, and allowing RDOF winners to surrender certain project areas. The identities of the ISPs in the coalition have not been disclosed.

Another lobbying group, Advocates for Rural Broadband (WTA), has criticized other ISPs for not considering potential price increases during the RDOF bidding process. They argue that responsible bidders took into account future cost increases and refrained from bidding when prices became unreasonably low.

The FCC has not yet responded to the situation. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has previously stated that the RDOF program does not gather additional funding beyond the committed $6 billion for the first phase of the program. However, the FCC is open to considering waivers on penalties if it serves the public interest.

The funding challenges faced by the FCC’s rural internet expansion program create uncertainty about the future of the broadband fund.